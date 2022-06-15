Scope

The Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the physiological and pathophysiological mechanisms of the respiratory system in health and disease.

Led by Dr. Jill Johnson from the Aston University, the Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of respiratory research, which aim to provide comprehensive insights into organ homeostasis, disease origins, presentation, and mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

lung cellular and signaling pathways and mechanisms

lung and airway biology: gas exchange and transport

neural control of breathing

respiratory infections and airway defense mechanisms

respiratory mechanics: structure and function

respiratory pathophysiology and disease onset

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological and pathophysiological aspects of the respiratory system, contributing to the expansion of understanding in this field. Submissions should use biological, biochemical, molecular, biophysical, imaging, engineering, mathematical, behavioral, and pre-clinical and clinical approaches to expand our understanding of respiratory physiology and pathophysiology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of respiratory physiology and pathophysiology, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology section does not consider submissions that lack relevance to respiratory-related topics. Studies that may include relevant keywords but primarily address non-respiratory aspects or unrelated physiological processes are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, manuscripts that focus solely on clinical or medical research are not suitable for publication in this journal, and will be redirected to Frontiers in Medicine. Finally, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of respiratory research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.