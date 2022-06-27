jill johnson
Aston University
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Cardiovascular Research Unit, Faculty of Medicine, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Chang Gung University
Taoyuan, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Centre Hospitalier Regional et Universitaire de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Thomas Jefferson University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine
Sendai, Japan
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
University of Turin, Rare Lung Disease Unit and Severe Asthma Centre
Orbassano (Torino), Italy, Italy
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
Institute of Biomedicine of Seville, University of Seville
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology