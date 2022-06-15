Scope

The Skin Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the various aspects of skin function and its role as the human body's largest organ.

Led by Dr. Desmond Tobin from the Charles Institute of Dermatology, School of Medicine, College of Health and Agricultural Sciences, University College Dublin, the Skin Physiology section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of skin function, which explore the connections between the skin's physiological and pathophysiological mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic, applied, and translational studies (incl. in vivo, ex vivo, in vitro, and in silico approaches)

bioengineering and biomechanics

bioimaging techniques

biophysical and biochemical aspects

cellular, tissue, and organ-level physiology

microbiota and skin interactions

multi-appendage organ functions (sweat glands, hair follicles, sebaceous glands, nails, etc.)

neuro-immuno-endo-vascular-pigmentary axes

skin aging

skin-brain axis

skin-gut axis

skin regeneration and repair

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of skin function and its role in maintaining overall health and well-being.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Skin Physiology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general cell biology, unless there is a direct relevance to skin physiology. Additionally, studies that do not emphasize the unique aspects of skin function and structure are outside the scope of this section. While metabolic disease (e.g., diabetes) research is not a central focus, submissions that explore the connections between diabetes and skin physiology will be considered, as they contribute to the understanding of skin function and its role in maintaining overall health and well-being. Finally, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Skin Physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.