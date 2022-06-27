Main content

Scope This section is dedicated to embracing the myriad facets of skin function – the human body’s largest organ located at the interface of our external and internal environments. Normal integument function equips this strategically-placed peripheral 'sensing' system to provide a physical barrier against noxious stressors including electromagnetic radiation (UVR and visible light), mechanical, chemical, and biological insults. We welcome submissions focused on physiological/pathophysiological mechanisms at molecular, cellular, tissue, and organ levels that explore this multi-appendage organ (i.e., sweat glands, hair follicles, sebaceous glands, nails etc.). Basic, applied and translational studies are appreciated that assess the steady state, regeneration/ repair, and aging of skin, using in vivo/ex vivo/in vitro/in silico approaches from biological, biochemical, biophysical, biomechanical, bioengineering, bioimaging and other disciplines. These studies will encompass but are not limited to, the skin’s own neuro-immuno-endo-vascular-pigmentary axes, but also the newly appreciated skin-brain and skin-gut axes. Frontiers in Physiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Skin Physiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Skin Physiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

