Scope

The Vascular Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive study of vascular systems and their functions.

Led by Dr. Irena Levitan from the University of Illinois Chicago, the Vascular Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of vascular physiology, which connect molecular mechanisms to the intact system level.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of novel technological applications, including imaging, single cell technologies and others

emerging science in vascular physiology

genetic, cell and tissue engineering in vascular systems

molecular mechanisms in vascular physiology

regenerative processes and vascular repair

system level mechanisms

vascular aging

vascular development: angio- and vasculogenesis processes

vascular physiology in health and disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about functions of vascular systems and underlying molecular mechanisms, contributing to the understanding and treatment of vascular diseases and related disorders and how the vasculature serves the unique needs and function of every individual organ and tissue.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Vascular Physiology section does not consider studies focusing on cardiac injury and cardiotoxicity, or sleep and neural function, as these topics fall outside the primary scope of vascular physiology research. However, research related to pregnancy and fetal development, cerebrovascular reactivity, and liver and gut health may be considered if they have a strong emphasis on vascular systems and their functions, in line with the section's mission to advance the understanding and treatment of vascular diseases and related disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of vascular physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.