Scope

The Specialty Vascular Physiology is devoted to embracing the field of vascular physiology with all its many facets from the molecular to the intact system level. The vascular system is the most remarkable network of conveyance and distribution in the human body from large conductance vessels to the microcirculatory and lymphatic systems. Through understanding the specialized adaptations at the sub-cellular and cellular levels we are comprehending how the vasculature serves the unique needs and function of every individual organ and tissue. Our goal is to promote rapid advancement of our knowledge of the vasculature, which is critical to improving our insight into and treatment of vascular diseases and related disorders. This specialty section by its very nature is multidisciplinary. Therefore, an important mission of Vascular Physiology is to be all-encompassing. Papers are encouraged that focus on mechanisms at the molecular, cellular, intact tissue, or system level and that use approaches from the biological, biochemical, biophysical, engineering or clinical disciplines. Vascular Physiology is also interested in emerging science; therefore, papers describing new advances in the following areas are welcomed: models, technologies or applications of technologies (e.g., imaging), genetic and tissue engineering, therapeutic vascular targeting and processes of angio- and vasculogenesis.

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Special circumstances related to sections cross-listed between two or more journals also apply, read more below. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section.

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports, including pilot studies.

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

In most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

Due to the nature of our publishing program, sections cross-listed between two or more journals (for e.g. Autonomic Neuroscience, Biophysics, Exercise Physiology, Medical Physics and Imaging, Reproduction) may continue to welcome these article types, and others, by submission through the other relevant field journal. However, authors should not proceed with submission of a clinical trial, case report or pilot study through Frontiers in Physiology. As stated, articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.