Main content

Field chief editor jose antonio sobrino University of Valencia Valencia , Spain Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Remote Sensing

Mission & scope Remote sensing, an essential part of the Global Observing System that provides inputs for a wide range of applications, is experiencing a new era with the launch of space missions that provide novel data requiring the development of new algorithms and the improvement of existing ones. In this context, Frontiers in Remote Sensing brings to the scientific community the publication of original high-quality research across all aspects of remote sensing theory, applications and technology. The journal focuses on physical and quantitative approaches to remote sensing of the land, oceans, biosphere, atmosphere and space at local and global scales. Areas of interest include, but are no limited to: • Surface radiation and inversion modelling • Multispectral and hyperspectral Remote Sensing and Imaging Spectroscopy • Multiangular and Multitemporal measurements • Data Analysis Methods, Classification and Data Mining • Remote sensing of Essential Climate Variables • Carbon and Water cycle observation and modelling • Hydrology and water resources • Assessment of natural resources with remote sensing • Land cover/use and change • Ecology • Urban Remote Sensing • Atmospheric constituents • Aerosols and Clouds • Oceanic Applications • Geological Applications • Unoccupied Aerial Systems and Airborne Platforms • Remote Sensing contribution to Sustainable development Goals • Recognition, modelling and assessment of natural hazards • From R&D to Operational Agricultural Monitoring • Ice Sheets and Glaciers • Remote sensing for forest and vegetation • Sensor calibration, atmospheric correction, and product validation • Passive and active microwave data processing and applications • Laser remote sensing • Passive and active fluorescence • Earth Observation Missions & Services The open-access model developed by Frontiers offers a fast, efficient, timely and dynamic alternative to traditional publication formats. The journal has 6 specialty sections at the first tier, each acting as an independent journal with a full editorial board. The traditional peer-review process is adapted to guarantee fairness and efficiency using a thorough paperless process, with real-time author-reviewer-editor interactions, the collaborative review mandates to maximize quality, and reviewer disclosure after article acceptance. While maintaining a rigorous peer-review, this system allows for a process whereby accepted articles are published online on average 90 days after submission. Specialty Sections and Chief Editors · Satellite Missions led by Specialty Chief Editor Dr Oleg Dubovik, University of Lille / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center · Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs) led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Steven De Jong, Utrecht University · Microwave Remote Sensing led by Specialty Chief Editor Dr Guy Schumann, University of Bristol · Lidar Sensing led by Co-Specialty Chief Editors Professor Zhien Wang, University of Colorado Boulder, and Professor Massimo Menenti, TU Delft · Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging led by Specialty Chief Editor Dr Robert Frouin, Scripps Institute of Oceanography · Image Analysis and Classification led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Christopher Small, Columbia University · Data Fusion and Assimilation led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Biswajeet Pradhan, University of Technology Sydney · Remote Sensing Time Series Analysis led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Jane Southworth, University of Florida · Acoustic Remote Sensing led by Specialty Chief Editors Professor Bryan Pijanowski, Purdue University, and Professor Craig Brown, Dalhousie University Frontiers in Remote Sensing is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Remote Sens.

Abbreviation frsen

Electronic ISSN 2673-6187

Indexed in DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.