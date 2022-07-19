Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of the Punjab
Lahore , Pakistan
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Khartoum
Khartoum , Sudan
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
São Paulo State University
São Paulo , Brazil
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging