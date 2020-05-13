robert j frouin
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST)
Esch-sur-Alzette , Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Politecnico di Milano
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Khartoum
Khartoum , Sudan
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Tongji University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Twente
Enschede , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder , United States
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Goddard Space Flight Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Greenbelt , United States
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Putra Malaysia University
Serdang , Malaysia
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
National University of Singapore
Singapore , Singapore
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Institute of Marine Science, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Venezia , Italy
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Science Systems and Applications, Inc.
Lanham , United States
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Alberta
Edmonton , Canada
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Department of Fisheries and Oceans (Canada)
Ottawa , Canada
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of the Punjab
Lahore , Pakistan
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Pretoria
Pretoria , South Africa
Associate Editor
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging