Scope

The Acoustic Remote Sensing section publishes pioneering research across all aspects of acoustic remote sensing. This remote sensing technique obtains information about a physical phenomenon or a physical object via sound waves as they are emitted and reflected. Acoustic remote sensing draws upon transducer technology, fluid mechanics, signal processing, statistical modelling and analysis. Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

• Acoustic remote sensing applications such as:

·Oceanographic and aquatic applications e.g. the remote sensing of fauna, flora and habitats, especially for rapid biodiversity assessments

· Geological applications e.g. seismic exploration for oil, gas and mineral exploration; geomorphology and substrate characterization

· Soundscape e.g. spatial, temporal and spectral characterization and localization of environmental, neighbourhood, workplace, roadway and wildlife noises.

• All forms of acoustic propagation mediums such as:

· Air for aeroacoustics

· Water for underwater acoustics

· And solid substances, such as the ground, for seismic applications, glaciers and sand dunes

• Both propagation channels: either simple (effectively homogeneous, isotropic, line-of-sight) or complex (heterogeneous, non-isotropic, non-line-of-sight, while subject to nonlinear distortions).

• The acoustic spectrum from infrasound (below 20 Hz) to the audible spectrum (20Hz to 20kHz), to ultrasound (>20kHz).

• Noise that corrupts the acoustic signal, these can be additive, multiplicative, convolutional, probability-distributed in various non-Gaussian forms, and spectrally, temporally, spatially correlated and/or nonstationary.

• Acoustic remote sensing systems such as hydrophone and microphone arrays, sensor networks, sonars and acoustic microscopy etc.

• Use of data mining and machine learning techniques to characterize remote sensing data, including, but not limited to, the use of machine learning classifiers, clustering algorithms, data fusion, dimensionality reduction, data visulization, spatial-temporal analysis and modeling, the internet of things and deep learning approaches

On any of the above, the specialty section welcomes submission of original research articles, surveys of research frontiers or emerging applications, or tutorials on advanced topics. Preference is for studies that are not descriptive, but rather present new techniques, and/or address an application of scientific importance.