Scope

The Acoustic Remote Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of acoustic remote sensing techniques and applications.

Led by Dr. Craig Brown from Dalhousie University, and Dr. Bryan Pijanowski from Purdue University, the Acoustic Remote Sensing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of acoustic remote sensing, which aim to enhance knowledge and promote innovation in this interdisciplinary field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acoustic remote sensing applications such as oceanographic and aquatic applications, geological applications, and soundscape analysis

acoustic remote sensing systems, including hydrophone and microphone arrays, sensor networks, sonars, and acoustic microscopy

both simple and complex propagation channels

data fusion (e.g. acoustic data with drone and space-based imagery)

noise that corrupts the acoustic signal

the acoustic spectrum, ranging from infrasound to ultrasound

use of data mining and machine learning techniques to characterize remote sensing data

various forms of acoustic propagation mediums, including air, water, and solid substances

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of acoustic remote sensing techniques and their potential impact on various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the acoustic remote sensing techniques and applications, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 13 (Climate Action), and 14 (Life Below Water).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of acoustic remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.