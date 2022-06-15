Scope

The Image Analysis and Classification section is dedicated to publishing research focused on remote sensing image analysis and its various applications.

Led by Prof. Juan Carlos Jiménez Muñoz from University of Valencia and Dr Ce Zhang from University of Bristol , the Image Analysis and Classification section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of remote sensing, which connect theoretical foundations and practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

hyperspectral image analysis (e.g., spectrometer characterization and calibration, BRDF correction, intrinsic dimensionality, anomaly detection)

land cover characterization and change detection (e.g., spectral mixture analysis, vegetation abundance and structure, water quality)

mapping and monitoring approaches (e.g., vegetation phenology mapping, agriculture and rangeland monitoring, forest cover mapping, fire detection, settlement mapping)

multi-sensor analysis (e.g., spatial-spectral fusion and sharpening, cross-sensor harmonization, multi-scale interpolation, multimodal biophysical characterization)

physical property retrieval (e.g., surface temperature and emissivity, surface reflectance, soil moisture estimation, evapotranspiration, ocean color and fluorescence)

spatio-temporal analysis (e.g., exploratory data analysis, dimensionality reduction, temporal mixture modeling, hierarchical dynamical spatio-temporal models)

thematic classification (feature space characterization, spectral separability, model construction, interpretable machine learning, model-agnostic interpretation)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about rigorous, repeatable, and physically-based methodologies in remote sensing image analysis, ensuring their applicability across various geographic contexts.

The Image Analysis and Classification section does not consider submissions that focus solely on general algorithm development without a clear connection to remote sensing applications. Additionally, area-specific studies without relevance to image analysis and classification or lacking a strong emphasis on the application and evaluation of image processing techniques within a relevant context are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Image Analysis and Classification to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.