kourosh behzadian
University of West London
Ealing, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
University of West London
Ealing, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Technical University of Zvolen
Zvolen, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Université Catholique de Louvain
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Institute of Methodologies for Environmental Analysis, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Tito Scalo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Colegio de Postgraduados (COLPOS)
Montecillo, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
İnönü University
Malatya, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Division of Survey and Statistics, Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO)
Ås, Norway
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (DOE)
Golden, United States
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Faculty of Forest Sciences and Ecology, Vytautas Magnus University Academy of Agriculture
Akademija, Lithuania
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Institute for Calculation Applications Mauro Picone, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Institute of Economics, Geography and Demography, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
University of Evora
Évora, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Mersin University
Mersin, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Palacký University, Olomouc
Olomouc, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Land Cover and Land Use Change