Scope

The Microwave Remote Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory and applications of microwave remote sensing.

Led by Dr. Guy Schumann from the University of Bristol, the Microwave Remote Sensing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microwave remote sensing, which connect the understanding of active and passive microwave sensors to monitor the subsurface, surface, and atmosphere of planet Earth and other celestial bodies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active and passive microwave systems

applications of AI/ML techniques to microwave signal processing

development and applications of active and passive microwave data

global inventories and studies

microwave remote sensing applied to data-poor environments

microwave remote sensing of climate extremes, disasters, clouds, precipitation, atmospheric radiation, composition, soil moisture, vegetation, terrestrial ecosystems, cryosphere, and topography

weather forecasting

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of microwave remote sensing and its applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of microwave remote sensing and its applications in climate action (SDG 13), life on land (SDG 15), and sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microwave remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.