Scope

The Microwave Remote Sensing section of Frontiers in Remote Sensing publishes high-quality research articles that study the theory and applications of microwave remote sensing, including measurements from laboratory experiments, ground-based systems, aircraft campaigns, and satellites. We stress scientific rigor, fostering our understanding of the science and applications of active and passive microwave sensors to monitor the subsurface, surface and atmosphere of planet Earth thereby improving our understanding of its climate, societies and its resources. We also welcome articles studying other celestial bodies using microwave remote sensing. Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

Active and passive microwave systems

The development and applications of active and passive microwave data

Microwave remote sensing of:

Climate extremes (floods and droughts) and disasters



Clouds and precipitation



Atmospheric radiation and composition



Soil moisture and vegetation



Terrestrial ecosystems



The cryosphere



Topography

Microwave remote sensing applied to data-poor environments

Global inventories and studies

Weather forecasting

In line with Frontiers philosophy, we focus on articles that are scientifically sound and of high quality. In addition, all articles will need to provide open access to the complete information chain, including, whenever possible, raw data, metadata, and code used.

Microwave Remote Sensing aims to support community building, including citizen science efforts as well as large scale cal/val campaigns, multi-team field campaigns and permanent large-scale experiments. We encourage papers that present proof of concept studies using new methods and papers that bridge the gap between proof of concept and widespread application and commercialization. Review articles of relevant topics, opinion pieces as well as papers describing emerging topics in the field of microwave remote sensing are also welcome.