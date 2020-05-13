guy jean-pierre schumann
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Université Paris-Sorbonne
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
La Cañada Flintridge, United States
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Department of Engineering, University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Institute for the Electromagnetic Detection of the Environment, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Nanjing University
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
University of Catania
Catania, Italy
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
RSS-Hydro
Dudelange, Luxembourg
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Institute of Coastal Research, Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG)
Geesthacht, Germany
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Anhui Normal University
Wuhu, China
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Memorial University of Newfoundland
St. John's, Canada
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing
Dehra Dūn, India
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Henan University
Kaifeng, China
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
National Central University
Jungli City, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing
Southern Methodist University
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Microwave Remote Sensing