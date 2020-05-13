Scope

The Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging section of the Frontiers in Remote Sensing journal publishes high quality, peer-reviewed research papers, reviews, and communications to keep the Earth observation community informed about the latest developments and progress in remote sensing theory, technology, and applications related to measuring the spectral electromagnetic radiation reflected and/or emitted by atmospheric, oceanic, or terrestrial targets.

Papers are solicited on all aspects of the design, development, processing, and utilization of past, present, and future multi- and hyper-spectral remote sensing systems measuring solar and terrestrial radiation (ultraviolet to far infrared) and intended for detecting, characterizing, and classifying objects on Earth, either on the surface or in the atmosphere, oceans, and inland water bodies. These systems include radiometers, spectrometers, polarimeters, and interferometers, space-borne, air-borne, and ground-based, that provide data at global, synoptic, and local scales for science and societal applications such as weather forecasting, environmental studies, geological mapping, and resource exploration.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following: Sounding methods for state variables of the atmospheric column, Deterministic/statistical inversion schemes for trace species, aerosol, cloud, land, water, and ice/snow properties, Calibration techniques (spectral, geometric, and radiometric), Radiative transfer modeling (elastic, inelastic, 3-dimensional, spherical, spectropolarimetric), New instruments and measurement concepts, Real-time observing and predicting systems, Combined use of spectral, directional, and polarimetric data, Multi-sensor (active, passive, surface, space) synergies, Applications in Earth science disciplines (e.g., carbon cycle and ecosystems, biological diversity, land-cover and land-use, structural geology, geomorphology, weather and atmospheric dynamics, climate variability and change, water and energy cycle), and Applied science (e.g., conservation and resource management, disaster prediction and monitoring, air pollution surveillance, public health).

Submissions should report on new/improved technology, methods, algorithms, and novel applications. They should also increase scientific understanding, be quantitative in the analyses, and provide sufficient detail so that the results can be reproduced by others.