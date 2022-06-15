Scope

The Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research aimed at advancing remote sensing theory, technology, and applications related to spectral electromagnetic radiation measurements reflected and/or emitted by atmospheric, oceanic, or terrestrial targets.

Led by Dr. Robert Frouin from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego, This section welcomes submissions across various domains of remote sensing, bridging theory and practice for a wide array of applications.

Topics encompass:

applications in earth science disciplines (e.g., carbon cycle and ecosystems, biological diversity, land-cover and land-use, structural geology, geomorphology, weather and atmospheric dynamics, climate variability and change, water and energy cycle), and

applied science (e.g., conservation and resource management, disaster prediction and monitoring, air pollution surveillance, public health).

calibration techniques (spectral, geometric, and radiometric),

combined use of spectral, directional, and polarimetric data,

deterministic/statistical inversion schemes for trace species, aerosol, cloud, land, water, and ice/snow properties,

multi-sensor (active, passive, surface, space) synergies,

new instruments and measurement concepts,

radiative transfer modeling (elastic, inelastic, 3-dimensional, spherical, spectropolarimetric),

real-time observing and predicting systems,

sounding methods for atmospheric column state variables,

Submissions should offer detailed, comprehensive insights into the development and application of multi- and hyper-spectral remote sensing systems across scientific and societal realms. Contributions covering all aspects of the design, development, processing, and utilization of past, present, and future systems are welcome. Particularly encouraged are research works aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

However, submissions lacking a fundamental basis in multi- or hyper-spectral imaging techniques will not be considered. Research that fails to contribute to the advancement of multi- and hyper-spectral imaging methodologies or applications in earth science disciplines and applied science is outside the scope of this section. Submissions primarily focused on unrelated fields such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or sociology will also not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section serves as a platform for disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in remote sensing to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.