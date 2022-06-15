Scope

The Remote Sensing Time Series Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of remote sensing time series analysis techniques.

Led by Dr. Jane Southworth from the University of Florida, the Remote Sensing Time Series Analysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of remote sensing time series analysis, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the increasing availability of long-term remotely sensed datasets.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

challenges of time series analysis (e.g. big data challenges, data availability, sensor limitations, environmental constraints, processing limitations)

development and application of time series analysis tools (e.g. BFAST, TIMESAT), algorithms (e.g. MODTrendr, LandTrendr), or statistical techniques (e.g. Persistence)

development of innovative forecasting and future prediction techniques

feature development and information extraction techniques

multi-sensor time series data development (time series densification, integration of passive and active sensors)

time series component and feature analyses (long-term directional trend, seasonal or systematic trends, and irregular short-term fluctuations or residuals)

time series image applications: land surface dynamics, vegetation, climate, environment, etc.

time series image data generation

use of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) or GeoAI techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of remote sensing time series analysis techniques and methodologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the remote sensing time series analysis techniques and methodologies in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Remote Sensing Time Series Analysis section does not consider studies that primarily focus on global accuracy in non-remote sensing contexts or research that lacks a strong connection to remote sensing data and its time series analysis. Submissions without relevance to the field of remote sensing or those that do not support and advance the remote sensing time series analysis techniques will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of remote sensing time series analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.