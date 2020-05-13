Main content

Scope The Remote Sensing Time Series Analysis section of Frontiers in Remote Sensing seeks to publish original research covering all aspects of remote sensing time series analysis. With the increasing availability of long-term remotely sensed datasets for monitoring and detecting environmental change and the related challenges of time series analysis, often linked to immense data volume and computational requirements, the opportunities for innovative and novel time series based remote sensing analyses has never been more opportune. This section focuses on rigorous, repeatable, state-of-the-art approaches to time series image analysis, both in terms of development of techniques and innovative applications of methodologies to address real world issues. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • Time series image data generation • Feature development and information extraction techniques • Multi-sensor time series data development (time series densification, integration of passive and active sensors) • Time series component and feature analyses (long term directional trend, seasonal or systematic trends, and irregular short-term fluctuations or residuals) • Development and application of time series analysis tools (e.g. BFAST, TIMESAT), algorithms (e.g. MODTrendr, LandTrendr), or statistical techniques (e.g. Persistence) • Time series image applications: land surface dynamics, vegetation, climate, environment, etc. • Development of innovative forecasting and future prediction techniques • Challenges of time series analysis (e.g. big data challenges, data availability, sensor limitations, environmental constraints, processing limitations) • Use of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) or GeoAI techniques Publishable work must present analyses in the context of the current state of knowledge with full attribution of prior related work. All proposed methodologies must demonstrate sufficient generality of application to be widely applicable across differing geographic and environmental regions. Fundamental works, methodological advances and application-oriented studies are all welcome. Review or summary articles on established or upcoming time series techniques may be accepted if they demonstrate academic rigor and relevance. Frontiers in Remote Sensing is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

