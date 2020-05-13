Scope

The Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs) specialty section publishes innovative and pioneering research across all aspects of remote sensing studies using imagery and data acquired from these systems. Earth observation techniques using UASs have gone through a fast and extraordinary development during the last two decades and has many valuable applications in science. These drone-based observations typically bridge the gap between Earth observations from space using satellites or from airborne systems (manned planes) and ground or field observations. UASs are light, flexible, easy to use, fly on-demand at critical times and provide very high-resolution images. The specialty section welcomes a wide range of academic papers covering UASs applications, UASs image technical processing and analyses methods and related topics. Areas covered include, but are not limited to:

• UASs applications such as in

· Agriculture e.g. evapotranspiration, biomass production, and diseases

· Ecosystem and ecosystem diversity e.g. vegetation, deserts, beaches, dunes, and tidal flats

· Open water e.g. properties, quality, and quantity

· Hazards e.g. flooding, drought, landslides, and human-induced hazards

· Cryosphere e.g. snow, ice, glacier properties, and/or dynamics

· Energy balance studies

• Any UASs technical issues such as:

· Technical capabilities

· Remote control of UASs aiming at acquiring collection of Earth observation data

· Visualisation approaches

• All types of sensors from basic RGB cameras, color infrared and thermal cameras, hyperspectral sensors and LiDAR systems. Recently, non-imaging sensors are also mounted on drones in order to conduct various measurements such as gas concentrations in plumes, or vertical profiles of temperature or air pressure.

• Occasionally, informative papers on the use, remote control and legislation of drones and on new technical developments are welcome

The specialty section aims at publishing top-quality papers on research results that derive from using these and related approaches, techniques and methods.