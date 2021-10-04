Mission & scope

Frontiers in RNA Research is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the chemistry, generation, and functional roles of RNA molecules in intra- and intercellular environments.

Led by Field Chief Editor Thomas Raymond Gingeras from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Frontiers in RNA Research welcomes research contributions in various domains of RNA studies, aiming to examine the roles of RNA in genetics, genomics, and epigenomics. Topics include, but are not limited to:

RNA structure and folding

RNA processing

RNA evolution

RNA-based therapeutics

RNA modifications

In the areas of:

gene expression

epigenetic control

chromatin structure

protein-protein and nucleic acid interactions

translation

sub-cellular localization

cell to cell communication

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) # 3: Good Health and Well-being. This goal aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all. The research published in this journal contributes to the understanding of RNA's involvement in various biological processes, ultimately leading to the development of new therapies and treatments for various diseases and health conditions.

Manuscripts relating to chemical synthesis and commercial utilization of RNA, as well as the diagnostic roles of RNA, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Such topics should be submitted to more specialized journals or one of the sister journals, such as Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Epidemiology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Immunology, Medicine, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, and Urology.

Frontiers in RNA Research is committed to providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, so as to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.