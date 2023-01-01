Mission & scope

Frontiers in RNA Research publishes outstanding fundamental and applied research focused on the chemistry, generation and functional roles of RNA molecules, in both intra- and intercellular environments.

Frontiers in RNA Research examines the disparate types of RNAs, mechanisms of action and consequences of their activities that participate in genetics, genomics and epigenomics.

RNAs play an integral role in virtually all cellular activities. As such, RNA Research has led to advances in many biological areas, such as and not limited to:

• RNA Structure and Folding

• RNA Processing

• RNA Evolution

• RNA-based Therapeutics

• Gene Expression

• Epigenetic Control

• Chromatin Structure

• Protein-protein and Nucleic Acid Interactions

• Translation

• Sub-cellular Localization

• Cell to Cell Communication

All studies should contribute to advancing insights into RNA’s involvement in these biological processes.

Reports focused on chemical synthesis and commercial utilization of RNA do not fall within the scope of this journal and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Subject matter relating to diagnostic roles of RNA should be referred to one of our sister journals such as: Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Epidemiology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Immunology, Medicine, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Urology.