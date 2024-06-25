Conservation Imperatives for biodiversity protection

There is an urgent need to prioritize the conservation of habitats of rare and threatened species as part of a larger global biodiversity strategy.

Conservation Imperatives offer a solution to conserving the last unprotected sites harboring rare, range-restricted, and threatened species and should be a central component of the ambitious goals to protect at least 30% of the Earth’s surface by 2030.

The Conservation Imperatives identified in this study are highly concentrated, requiring only ~164 Mha globally to avoid extinctions; this equates to only 1.22% of the Earth’s entire terrestrial surface and 0.74% of land in the tropics.

Targeted investments to prevent extinctions in parallel with the conservation of carbon-rich regions are necessary as the world sets about expanding the protected area network from 15.7% today to 30% by 2030.

Conserving Conservation Imperatives is achievable and affordable, especially in the tropics, as the purchase of the tropical subset of Conservation Imperatives costs about US$169 billion (90% probability: US$146–US$228 billion), or US$34 billion (90% probability: US$29.2–US $45.6 billion) per year over 5 years.

As Conservation Imperatives represent the most biologically important and threatened places to protect, they can be thought of as “anchor points” to design Q12 regional-scale conservation planning efforts under 30×30.