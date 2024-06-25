 Skip to main content

Conservation Imperatives for biodiversity protection

Diagram of an overlay species rarity layer with fractional habitat layer to identify Conservation Imperatives

Frontiers in Science Lead Article

Published on 25 Jun 2024

Conservation Imperatives: securing the last unprotected terrestrial sites harboring irreplaceable biodiversity

  • Eric Dinerstein
  • Anup R. Joshi
  • Nathan R. Hahn
  • Andy T. L. Lee
  • Carly Vynne
  • Karl Burkart
  • Gregory P. Asner
  • Charlotte Beckham
  • Gerardo Ceballos
  • Richard Cuthbert
  • Rodolfo Dirzo
  • Oliver Fankem
  • Sarah Hertel
  • Binbin V. Li
  • Haley Mellin
  • Félix Pharand-Deschênes
  • David Olson
  • Bivash Pandav
  • Carlos A. Peres
  • Rudi Putra
  • Amy Rosenthal
  • Caspar Verwer
  • Eric Wikramanayake
  • Andrew Zolli
Frontiers in Science
doi 10.3389/fsci.2024.1349350
  • 28,819 views
  • 2 citations

Photo of an orangutan climbing a tree, to accompany a collection of peer-reviewed articles on priority sites for rare and endangered species called Conservation Imperatives
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join a complementary, virtual symposium on next steps for protecting Earth’s remaining biodiversity.

Date & time:  9 October 2024 at 16:00 CEST
Register

