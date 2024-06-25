Conservation Imperatives for biodiversity protection

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 25 Jun 2024
Conservation Imperatives: securing the last unprotected terrestrial sites harboring irreplaceable biodiversity
There is an urgent need to prioritize the conservation of habitats of rare and threatened species as part of a larger global biodiversity strategy.
Conservation Imperatives offer a solution to conserving the last unprotected sites harboring rare, range-restricted, and threatened species and should be a central component of the ambitious goals to protect at least 30% of the Earth’s surface by 2030.
The Conservation Imperatives identified in this study are highly concentrated, requiring only ~164 Mha globally to avoid extinctions; this equates to only 1.22% of the Earth’s entire terrestrial surface and 0.74% of land in the tropics.
Targeted investments to prevent extinctions in parallel with the conservation of carbon-rich regions are necessary as the world sets about expanding the protected area network from 15.7% today to 30% by 2030.
Conserving Conservation Imperatives is achievable and affordable, especially in the tropics, as the purchase of the tropical subset of Conservation Imperatives costs about US$169 billion (90% probability: US$146–US$228 billion), or US$34 billion (90% probability: US$29.2–US $45.6 billion) per year over 5 years.
As Conservation Imperatives represent the most biologically important and threatened places to protect, they can be thought of as “anchor points” to design Q12 regional-scale conservation planning efforts under 30×30.
Urgent, multifactor strategies and inclusive, rights-based approaches, supported by new mapping tools, are essential for achieving 2030 biodiversity targets and ensuring long-term success, emphasizes Dr Mariana Napolitano Ferreira of WWF-Brasil, Brazil.
Beyond identifying and protecting the most ecologically significant areas, comprehensive management and rigorous monitoring are crucial for effective conservation, highlights David Lindenmayer of the Australian National University, Australia.
Innovative financing mechanisms that harness longstanding financial market tools and mobilize private-sector investment are crucial for halting global biodiversity loss, outlines Dr Charles V. Barber of the World Resources Institute, USA.
