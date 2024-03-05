 Skip to main content
Image from the Digital Twin Earth (DTE) Hydrology Platform, of a simulation of the flood in Sicily, Italy, following the 2021 hurricane (medicane) Apollo

The Digital Twin Earth Hydrology Platform

Frontiers in Science Lead Article

Published on 05 Mar 2024

A Digital Twin of the terrestrial water cycle: a glimpse into the future through high-resolution Earth observations

  • Luca Brocca
  • Silvia Barbetta
  • Stefania Camici
  • Luca Ciabatta
  • Jacopo Dari
  • Paolo Filippucci
  • Christian Massari
  • Sara Modanesi
  • Angelica Tarpanelli
  • Bianca Bonaccorsi
  • Hamidreza Mosaffa
  • Wolfgang Wagner
  • Mariette Vreugdenhil
  • Raphael Quast
  • Lorenzo Alfieri
  • Simone Gabellani
  • Francesco Avanzi
  • Dominik Rains
  • Diego G. Miralles
  • Simone Mantovani
  • Christian Briese
  • Alessio Domeneghetti
  • Alexander Jacob
  • Mariapina Castelli
  • Gustau Camps-Valls
  • Espen Volden
  • Diego Fernandez
Frontiers in Science
doi 10.3389/fsci.2023.1190191
  • 15,148 views
  • 3 citations

ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join Dr Luca Brocca and other renowned scientists for a virtual symposium to discuss digital twin Earth technologies and applications.

Date & time:  29 May 2024 at 16:00 CEST
Register

