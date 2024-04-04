Immune-mediated diseases and climate change

Climate change is driving an increase in immune-mediated diseases such as asthma, allergies, autoimmune diseases, and cancers.

Anthropogenically driven increases in pollen, wildfires, sand and dust storms, thunderstorms, and heatwaves—with concomitant increases in air pollution, heat stress, and flooding—are altering the human exposome and worsening human health.

Multilevel, multisectoral adaptation and mitigation actions are vital to reduce emissions and improve air quality, provide safe housing, improve diets and agricultural practices, and increase environmental biodiversity and peoples’ exposure to natural environments.

New biomarkers, data science approaches, and economic models are vital to better measure the impact of climate change on health.

Mitigation and adaptation efforts need to be global, equitable, and recognize that the health of the planet is integrally connected to human health.