A multiscale map of inflammatory stress

A multiscale inflammatory map: linking individual stress to societal dysfunction
Understanding the links among stress, inflammation, mental state, and behavior is vitally important to human and planetary health.
According to our hypothesis, inflammation acts as a multiscale driver connecting stressors that affect individuals to large-scale societal dysfunction and ultimately to planetary-scale impacts on the environment, which in turn drive inflammatory stress via a positive feedback loop.
We propose a “central inflammation map” hypothesis to explain how the brain regulates inflammation and how inflammation impairs perception, emotion, cognition, consciousness, and behavior.
The interdependent inflammatory and neural processes, and the inter-individual transmission of environmental and infectious stressors—amplified via high-throughput digital global communications—culminate in a multiscale, runaway, feed-forward process that could detrimentally affect human decision-making and behavior at scale, ultimately impairing our ability to address these same stressors at both the individual and population levels.
We propose a mathematical model that can be used to elucidate and test the links between stress, inflammation, neural control/cognition, and healing, with resultant implications on stress transmission, possible intervention (e.g., via lifestyle modification or medication), and resilience.
A coordinated, interdisciplinary, international research effort is needed to define interventions that would improve the lives of individuals and the resilience of communities to stress—involving multilayered, multiscale stress mitigation interventions covering lifestyle measures, precision therapeutics, and human ecosystem design.
Prof David M. Almeida, of The Pennsylvania State University, USA, highlights a significant increase in day-to-day stress among midlife adults and presents three steps toward better understanding and addressing stress at individual and population levels.
Prof Pietro Ghezzi, of the University of Urbino Carlo Bo, Italy, explores how Vodovotz et al.’s mathematical model could investigate how inflammation may represent a link between socioeconomic status and health conditions.
Prof Ioannis P. Androulakis of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, USA, discusses the evolving concept of stress and the potential of mathematical models to improve understanding of the interface between stress, inflammation, and disease.
