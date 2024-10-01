Regional climate change impacts

Monsoons are expected to increase in intensity in the future, as aerosol emissions abate and greenhouse gas forcing emerges, increasing the risks of floods, landslides, and reduced agricultural yields in affected regions.

Very high-resolution climate models have recently highlighted a potential strengthening of the storm track into northwestern Europe, risking an increase in land falling extreme storms likely to cause high winds, flooding, and threats to infrastructure.

An increasing fraction of precipitation will fall as rain rather than snow over both poles in the future, potentially destabilizing melting ice and amplifying sea level rise.

El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) events, which cause floods, droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires around the world, are expected to increase in frequency and severity in as little as 20 years.

Temperature extremes are increasing globally: impactful events often combine high heat and humidity, thereby significantly affecting sectors such as agriculture— negatively impacting crop yields, reducing the ability to work outdoors, and increasing mortality in vulnerable populations.