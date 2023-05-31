 Skip to main content

The human functioning revolution

Published on 31 May 2023

Innovative framework for integrating the assessment of functioning into health and social systems

The term 'well-being' entered popular vocabulary during the Covid-19 pandemic soon after 'lockdown' and 'quarantine'. We quickly discovered that without the ability to take walks, socialize, and work, our well-being suffered. Health was suddenly more than just the state of our bodies – it also depended on our ability to engage in activities that matter to us.