The human functioning revolution

The concept of functioning integrates biological health (the bodily functions and structures that constitute a person’s intrinsic health capacity) and lived health (a person’s actual performance of activities in interaction with their environment).

Functioning is the bridge that links health to individual well-being and societal welfare – thereby accounting for the value of health and potentially unlocking investment and progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.

A paradigm shift implementing functioning as the third indicator of health (complementing mortality and morbidity) could profoundly benefit practices, research, and policy across health systems and health strategies.

Functioning also provides a basis for reconceptualizing multidisciplinary health sciences; a new interdisciplinary science field – human functioning sciences – itself holds promise to integrate diverse research inputs and methods to provide a fuller understanding of human health.

To realize the opportunities offered by this rethinking of health, we must address formidable methodological, implementation, and communication challenges within health systems and society.