Scope

The Biomedical Signal Processing section publishes theoretical and applied research on the application of signal processing to the analysis and interpretation of biological signals such as ECG, EEG, EMG, PPG, voice, bioacoustics, and other biomedical signals of electrical, mechanical or chemical in nature.

Under the guidance of Dr. Sri Krishnan from Toronto Metropolitan University, the Biomedical Signal Processing section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of biomedical signal processing, contributing to the understanding and application of signal processing theories and techniques.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

adaptive techniques for biomedical signal analysis

biomedical signal feature extraction and analysis

biomedical signal pre-processing and filtering

biomedical signal sensing and acquisition

digital filtering for biomedical signal quality enhancement

information and communication technology for biomedical signal processing

machine learning and AI techniques for biomedical signal analysis

noise, artifact, and interference reduction and removal techniques

remote monitoring of biomedical signals

biomedical signals for multimodal medical decision making

wearables, digital healthcare, and internet of medical things (IoMT)

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of signal processing to biomedical signals. Studies that do not involve the analysis or interpretation of biomedical signals will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Biomedical Signal Processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.