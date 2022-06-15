Scope

The Image Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory and practice of imaging systems.

Led by Dr. Frederic Dufaux from L2S, Université Paris-Saclay, CNRS, CentraleSupélec, the Image Processing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of image and video technology, which connect the algorithmic development, design, implementation, and application of image and video processing from a signal processing perspective.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis and segmentation

biometrics, cryptography, forensics, and security

coding and transmission

computational imaging

deep learning for image and video analysis

detection, recognition, and classification

indexing and retrieval

medical image processing

perception models, quality assessment, and aesthetics

representation and modeling

restoration, enhancement, and super-resolution

scene interpretation and understanding

stereoscopic, multiview, and 3D processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of image and video processing and its applications.

Studies that primarily address unrelated fields or do not demonstrate a strong connection to image processing will be considered out of scope for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of image and video technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.