Scope

The Radar Signal Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing radar theory and technologies.

Led by Dr. Fulvio Gini from the Department of Information Engineering at the University of Pisa, the Radar Signal Processing section welcomes submissions in various domains of radar systems and applications, which connect fundamental aspects of radar theory with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive detection and space-time adaptive processing (STAP)

adaptive waveform design and waveform diversity

array processing, beamforming, and DOA estimation

cognitive radar and knowledge-based radar systems

ECCM and interference cancellation

high-resolution SAR, ISAR, and interferometric SAR techniques

machine learning and deep learning for radar remote sensing applications

MIMO, multistatic, and passive radar

multisensor data fusion

radar/communication spectrum sharing

radar compressive sensing

radar detection and estimation

radar imaging and classification

radar phenomenology, clutter, and interference modeling

radar tracking and localization

sparse array and frequency diverse array processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of signal processing methods for radar systems and radar remote sensing applications.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the radar signal processing, radar systems and applications, and radar remote sensing applications in areas such as air traffic control, maritime and coastal monitoring, automotive radar, industrial monitoring, indoor monitoring, and health monitoring.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radar systems and applications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.