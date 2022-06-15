Scope

The Signal Processing Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of signal and information processing techniques.

Led by Dr. Wenwu Wang from the University of Surrey, the Signal Processing Theory section welcomes submissions in various domains of signal processing, which aim to enhance the processing, understanding, learning, recognition, and extraction of information from signals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive signal processing

multirate and digital signal processing

optimization methods for signal processing

quantum signal processing

signal and information processing over graphs

signal processing over networks

sparsity-aware processing

statistical signal processing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of novel theories, algorithms, and methods in signal processing, with potential applications in areas such as audio, speech, image, video, biomedical data, finance, medical data, sonar, radar, and more.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of signal processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.