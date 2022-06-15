Scope

The Statistical Signal Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the analysis and application of stochastic processes in signal processing tasks.

Led by Dr. Dirk Slock from EURECOM, the Statistical Signal Processing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of statistical signal processing, which connect fundamental aspects and practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive systems and machine learning

Bayesian techniques, message passing, belief propagation

classification methods, pattern recognition, non-parametric methods

data fusion, distributed and networked systems

deconvolution

dictionary learning, subspace and manifold learning

hierarchical models and tree- or graph-structured signal processing

non-Gaussian signals and noise, higher-order statistical methods

non-linear filtering and tracking algorithms

nonstationary and cyclo-stationary statistical signal processing

performance analysis and bounds

signal separation and restoration

spectral analysis and spectral estimation

sparsity aware processing and compressive sensing

sparse/low-dimensional/low-rank signal, matrix and tensor recovery

source localization

statistical signal and system modeling and analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the statistical properties and techniques used in signal processing. Application areas of interest include data science, bioinformatics and genomics, medical imaging and biomedical signal processing, communication systems and networks, internet of things and sensor networks, sensor array systems, radar and sonar, smart grids, power systems and industrial applications, information forensics and security, social networks, geoscience and seismology, astrophysics, financial signal processing, and quantum signal processing.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of statistical signal processing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.