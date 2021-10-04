Scope

The Grid Efficiency section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing techniques, modeling, and optimization for improving grid efficiency.

Led by Dr. Junhua Zhao from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, the Grid Efficiency section welcomes submissions in the various domains of smart grids, which address the challenges and opportunities in enhancing grid efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

demand peaks and demand-side management techniques

distributed generations

displacing fossil fuel-powered cars with electric vehicles

efficient marketing operation

management of power generation

transmission

usage

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about strategies and innovations aimed at improving the efficiency of power grids and reducing their environmental impact.

Power grids are critical societal infrastructures that convert primary energy from fossil fuels, gas, heat, wind, or solar into electricity. In this process, not 100% of the energy is converted into electricity, and lots of systemic problems arise, such as system stability control, carbon emission perception, economic benefits distribution for grid participants, load forecasting, and operation with a high proportion of renewable energy, etc.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the grid efficiency, smart grids, demand-side management techniques, distributed generations, electric vehicles, efficient marketing operation, power generation management, transmission, and usage, as well as SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grids to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.