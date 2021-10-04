Scope

The Smart Grid Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the digitalized control of grid infrastructures for a resilient and low carbon energy future.

Led by Dr. Junbo Zhao from the University of Connecticut and Dr. Wei Yao from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the Smart Grid Control section welcomes submissions in various domains of smart grid control, which connect the development of advanced control concepts with the goal of enabling flexibility resources for cost-effective energy transition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced control systems

control of energy infrastructure across all energy vectors

data-driven and machine learning based grid control archetypes

development of advanced control concepts for renewable generation dominated grids

emerging artificial intelligence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the digitalized control of grid infrastructures and their applications in the energy sector.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the digitalized control of grid infrastructures, advanced control systems, control of energy infrastructure across all energy vectors, data-driven and machine learning based grid control archetypes, development of advanced control concepts for renewable generation dominated grids, and emerging artificial intelligence in support of SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grid control to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.