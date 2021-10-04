Scope

The Smart Grid Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of smart grid electronics and its applications.

Led by Dr. Tarlochan Sidhu from Ontario Tech University, the Smart Grid Electronics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of smart grid electronics, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the challenges and opportunities in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active distribution networks

automation, control, and protection

communication networks and systems

cyber physical systems

cyber security

demand response

energy storage

energy transactions

integration of distributed energy resources

internet of things and artificial intelligence

microgrids

resilient, intelligent, and active power grids

smart metering

transportation electrification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of smart grid electronics and their role in shaping the future of energy systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the smart grid electronics, active distribution networks, automation, control, and protection, communication networks and systems, cyber physical systems, cyber security, demand response, energy storage, energy transactions, integration of distributed energy resources, internet of things and artificial intelligence, microgrids, resilient, intelligent, and active power grids, smart metering, and transportation electrification (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grid electronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.