Scope

The Smart Grid Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of smart grid fundamentals and technologies.

Led by Dr. Mohan Kolhe from the University of Agder, the Smart Grid Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of smart grid research, which address the challenges and opportunities in the development and implementation of alternative flexibility technologies and systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternative flexibility technologies

cyber security and privacy

design and operation of smart low carbon integrated multi-energy grids

development of new grid security standards

electricity, transport, heat/cooling in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of smart grid technologies and their impact on energy systems, security, and efficiency.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the alternative flexibility technologies, cyber security and privacy, design and operation of smart low carbon integrated multi-energy grids, development of new grid security standards, and electricity, transport, heat/cooling in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of smart grid research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.