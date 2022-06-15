Mission & scope

Frontiers in Space Technologies is a multidisciplinary, Web of Science (ESCI) and DOAJ indexed journal, that publishes fundamental and applied research, as well as articles on engineering applications, business perspectives, and initiatives and policies relating to space technologies and its applications.

Led by Field Chief Editor Guglielmo S. Aglietti (University of Auckland, New Zealand) the journal advances developments in space technologies and their commercialization, welcoming research contributions in all areas of space technologies, from weather forecasting to satellite navigation. In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which aim to bridge the gap between scientific research and private enterprise.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

advanced space engineering

aerial and space networks

microgravity

space debris

space economy

space exploration

space propulsion

space robotics.

Review papers, which give a systematic and critical account of the state of the art in particular areas, are also acceptable contributions. Industrial reports and companies' promotional articles are not acceptable however, may be considered if they contain material of significance; authors should shape such material in an academically rigorous and impartial format before submitting.

Frontiers in Space Technologies is committed to advancing developments in the field of space technology research by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.