Mission & scope

Frontiers in Space Technologies publishes high-quality, fundamental and applied research, as well as articles on engineering applications, business perspectives, and initiatives and policies relating to Space technologies and its many applications.

Modern society has become reliant on space technologies, from telecommunication and broadcasting, to environment monitoring, weather forecasting, to the sat nav in our cars, there are literally hundreds of services that depend on space technologies. An unprecedented level of investment in this sector has contributed to research that has generated countless new business opportunities, with start-ups and spin-offs that are challenging the established key players of the sector. The traditional boundary between scientific research, and institutional players on one side and private enterprise and business on the other is being blurred, as well as the boundaries between the scientific disciplines, replaced by business oriented multidisciplinary teams.

In this rapidly changing landscape the areas covered by this journal include:

● Advanced Space Engineering

● Aerial and Space Networks

● Microgravity

● Space Debris

● Space Economy

● Space Exploration

● Space Propulsion

● Space Robotics

All articles must be novel contributions, relevant to any of the topics above. However, if the focus of a proposed article is on a different topic, and the relevance to the topics above is marginal, we may invite potential contributors to consider the other sections of this journal.

Review papers, which give a systematic and critical account of the state of the art in particular areas are also acceptable contributions.

Industrial reports, and companies’ promotional articles per se are not acceptable. However, if they contain material of significance, authors should shape such material in an academically rigorous and impartial format, before submitting them to the journal.