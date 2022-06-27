guglielmo s aglietti
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Space Technologies
Center for Astrophysics, Harvard University
Cambridge, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Economy
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Propulsion
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Exploration
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Exploration
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Robotics
VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Microgravity
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Space Robotics
Qualcomm (United States)
San Diego, United States
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Space Debris
Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Space Propulsion
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Space Robotics
Tianjin University of Commerce
Tianjin, China
Associate Editor
Microgravity
Guangdong University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Aerial and Space Networks