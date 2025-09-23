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National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
State Key Laboratory of Mechanics and Control of Mechanical Structures, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, United States
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences
Coimbatore, India
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering