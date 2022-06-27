Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Specialty Chief Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
Department of Industrial Engineering, Polytechnic and Basic Sciences School, University of Naples Federico II
Naples , Italy
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
Delft University of Technology
Delft , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering
The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso , United States
Associate Editor
Advanced Space Engineering