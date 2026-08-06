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The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Space Technologies
Center for Astrophysics, Harvard University
Cambridge, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Economy
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Propulsion
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Space Exploration