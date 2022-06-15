Scope

The Microgravity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the effects of altered gravity conditions on various systems.

Led by Dr. Jack van Loon from VU Amsterdam, the Microgravity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of space technologies, which aim to enhance our understanding of the impact of gravity on physical and living systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development and application of ground-based hypo-gravity simulators

in-flight system and operations-related instruments where gravity plays a significant role

instrument development and testing for research and application in altered gravity conditions

instruments for life sciences, including cell, tissue, plant, animal, and physical sciences

instruments for physical sciences, such as fluids, gases, plasmas, metals, and soft matter

science and application performed in altered gravity conditions on the ground or in (orbital) space flight

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the instruments and methodologies used in the presented research, as well as their applications and implications in the field of microgravity and altered gravity conditions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.