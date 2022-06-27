Scope

The Space Debris section of the Frontiers in Space Technologies publishes high-quality, fundamental and applied research, as well as articles on engineering applications, business perspectives, and initiatives and policies relating to Space Debris (including the threats posed by natural celestial objects, and space traffic management). These are areas of growing importance as modern society has become reliant on space technologies, and the rising number of satellites and constellations challenge the sustainability and safe operation of spacecraft in low earth orbits.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

● Modelling (conjunctions, collisions, orbit propagation, de-orbiting etc.)

● Debris detection, surveillance & tracking

● Remediation and removal (passive and active techniques, robotic removal etc.)

● Satellite demise

● Space traffic management

● Near Earth Object Detection, tracking and planet protection

All articles must be novel contributions, relevant to any of the topics above. However, if the focus of a proposed article is on a different topic, and the relevance to the topics above is marginal, we may invite potential contributors to consider the other sections of this journal.

Review papers, which give a systematic and critical account of the state of the art in particular areas are also acceptable contributions.

Industrial reports, and companies’ promotional articles per se are not acceptable. However, if they contain material of significance, authors should shape such material in an academically rigorous and impartial format, before submitting them to the journal.

Studies which address Policies and regulations should be submitted in the Space Economy section of this Journal.