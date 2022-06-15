Scope

The Space Debris section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing challenges related to space debris and space traffic management.

Led by Prof. Guglielmo Aglietti from The University of Auckland, the Space Debris section welcomes submissions in various domains of space technologies, which connect between maintaining sustainable and safe spacecraft operations in low earth orbits.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

debris detection, surveillance, and tracking

modeling (conjunctions, collisions, orbit propagation, de-orbiting, etc.)

near earth object detection, tracking, and planet protection

remediation and removal (passive and active techniques, robotic removal, etc.)

satellite demise

space traffic management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the challenges and solutions related to space debris and space traffic management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the space debris management, space traffic management, and near earth object detection and tracking (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 13: Climate Action; SDG 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space technologies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.