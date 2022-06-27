Scope

The space economy is changing fast. For decades new civilian uses of space emerged at a stately pace – communications in the 1960s, broadcast TV in the 1970s, navigation in the 1980s. In strong contrast, new uses for space are now emerging rapidly and all at once. Companies are now working to make profits in many areas: earth observing, global fast internet, tourism, debris removal, research, manufacturing, construction, resource extraction, and later in settlement, threat mitigation, and security. In parallel new regulatory regimes are being formulated along with developing legal frameworks for the use of space. Space Economy provides a forum where all aspects of the space economy, policy and space resources regulations have a voice. The technological and mission design aspects of space are often considered in isolation. While it is true that initial feasibility is a purely technical issue, the goal of profitability ties the technological solutions inextricably to other areas. Most obviously business and economics are essential. But legal issues quickly arise. Those issues then link with questions of policy and governance. In these new untried environments they awaken new questions of ethics. As people in space become more common, expertise in architecture and design, as well as in sports and the arts, seem likely to become important. Space Economy provides a platform on which all these topics and their multi-directional interactions can be discussed, both within individual papers and between them. Space Economy will primarily publish original research articles. We plan to publish papers relating to all areas dealing with economic activities in space. These will mostly focus on short-range to medium-term issues. They may even cover issues relevant to century-distant prospects if they imply actions in the near future. We prefer work with an emphasis on concrete thinking rather than abstract speculation. Space Economywill also publish subject reviews, catalogs, book reviews, and occasional opinion pieces if they are based on scholarship. Our aim with Space Economy is to foster a community of scholarship around the new space economy. The Open Access model of the Frontiers Community Journals encourages the inclusiveness that is needed for such a community to flourish. We hope you agree.