Scope

The Space Economy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the rapidly evolving space industry and its various aspects.

Led by Dr. Martin Elvis from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, the Space Economy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of space economy, which connect the technological, business, legal, and ethical aspects of space exploration and utilization.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

architecture and design for space habitats

construction in space

debris removal

earth observation

ethics in space exploration

global fast internet

legal frameworks

manufacturing in space

policy and governance

resource extraction

space research

space security

space settlement

space tourism

sports and arts in space

threat mitigation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the economic activities in space, focusing on short-range to medium-term issues, as well as century-distant prospects if they imply actions in the near future. The section emphasizes concrete thinking over abstract speculation and encourages diverse research perspectives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the space economy, earth observation, global fast internet, space tourism, debris removal, space research, manufacturing in space, construction in space, resource extraction, space settlement, threat mitigation, space security, policy and governance, legal frameworks, ethics in space exploration, architecture and design for space habitats, sports and arts in space, and SDGs 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space economy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.