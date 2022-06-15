Scope

The Space Exploration section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of space resources and technologies for human space exploration.

Led by Prof. Mark Sephton from Imperial College London and Prof. Volker Hessel from the University of Adelaide, the Space Exploration section welcomes submissions in the various domains of space resource research, which connect interdisciplinary advancements to address challenges in human space exploration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

space biotechnology

space farming

space food

space habitats and construction

space materials

space medicine and health

space mining

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the engineering and technologies involved in space exploration, as well as their potential applications both in space and on Earth.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the space medicine and health, space biotechnology, space mining, space farming, space food, space materials, and space habitats and construction (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Space Exploration section does not consider studies that fall outside its scope, such as on-Earth research mimicking space conditions, including simulated microgravity or irradiation, unless they have a direct and significant impact on human space exploration technologies or understanding of human space environments. Additionally, research centered on 3D printing, modeling, or surface chemistry will only be considered if they are directly related to the in-scope areas, such as space medicine and health, space biotechnology, space mining, space farming, space food, space materials, and space habitats and construction.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space resource research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.