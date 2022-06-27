Space Exploration considers research about the provision of space resources, including their in-space manufacturing and application; both on celestial bodies (e.g. asteroids and moons) and in particular extraterrestrial planets (e.g. Mars) as well as on space stations. The context and focus should be upon human space exploration but can allow consideration of on-Earth utilization (e.g. deep sea mining, vertical farming) of the same advances. Particularly, the section is a place for space resource research, making use of advanced or even disruptive technologies as well as other interdisciplinary research. The bandwidth of research is wide and hence the research presented shall be of interest to a broad spectrum of scientific communities.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Space Medicine/Health

• Space Biotechnology

• Space Mining

• Space Farming

• Space Food

• Space Materials

• Space Habitats and Construction