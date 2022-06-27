Scope

In-space propulsion embodies a broad spectrum of rocket technologies that operate exclusively in the space environment. They are used on a spacecraft to perform a wide range of functions including primary propulsion for space travel, station-keeping and attitude control, precision pointing, and orbit maneuvering. A loosely defined taxonomy of the range of technologies the propulsion community researches, develops and, in several cases, already operates or has operated in space is provided below1.

In-Space Propulsion - Chemical

Gas Cold Warm

Liquid Storable Cryogenic

Solid

Alternative Hybrid Gels High-energy Density



In-Space Propulsion - Non-Chemical

Electric Electrothermal Electrostatic Electromagnetic

Solar Sail

Tether

Thermal Solar Nuclear

Advanced (TRL<3) Fusion/Fission Beamed Energy Electric Sail Antimatter



The Space Propulsion Section of Frontiers in Space Technologies publishes original, high-quality fundamental and applied research that spans the entire range of the in-space propulsion technology readiness levels (TRL2 3), and may include reports on the operation and performance of these technologies during near-Earth or deep-space missions. Articles that report on space launch systems fall outside the scope of this section but could be considered by a more specialized journal. We welcome theoretical, numerical and/or experimental investigations with new and accurate findings that are also significant enough to the in-space propulsion community to warrant publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

1) The novice reader may find out more detailed descriptions at https://www.nasa.gov/pdf/501329main_TA02-ID_rev3-NRC-wTASR.pdf and/or https://www.nasa.gov/smallsat-institute/sst-soa-2020/in-space-propulsion.

2) http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Shaping_the_Future/Technology_Readiness_Levels_TRL

3) https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/heo/scan/engineering/technology/technology_readiness_level