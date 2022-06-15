Scope

The Space Propulsion section, led by Prof. Stephen Gabriel from the University of Southampton, aims to bring the latest developments in space propulsion from research and development in the laboratory to real flight missions to the space propulsion community and the wider space community.

Access to space or Space Transportation to explore our final frontier is totally reliant on propulsion, unless remote observations are used from the earth. The latter has inherent difficulties due to atmospheric distortions that complicate astronomical observations and don’t provide the broad coverage of the earth that is needed for missions to study climate change. If humanity is to get more people into space, for example in a manned mission to Mars, then propulsion, and particularly very high-performance propulsion is a necessity. Additionally, space propulsion is needed not only to move around in space but for both orbit control and attitude control.

The section welcomes high quality papers on space propulsion systems from TRL 1 to TRL 9 as well as very advanced concepts beyond the conventional TRL scale that involve new physics.

All aspects of space propulsion are considered in the scope of this section including:

Mission trajectory analysis

Launch vehicles (primary propulsion)

On orbit systems (secondary propulsion)

Thrusters

Chemical and electric and propellant tanks

Systems studies investigating overall spacecraft anatomy.

In addition, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.