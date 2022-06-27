Scope

Space Robotics is devoted to publishing leading-edge new and important findings in the rapidly expanding field of space robotics.

The section aims to publish innovative solutions in robotics and autonomous systems for operations in a space environment - either in the vicinity of Earth or on other planets and asteroids.

We encourage submissions that investigate new algorithms for robotic mechanisms, autonomous satellites and spacecraft, including:

· algorithms for supporting robotic autonomous and semi-autonomous operations in space,

· experimental demonstrations of prior developed algorithms

· in-orbit satellite servicing, inspection, refuelling and health monitoring,

· shared autonomy (human-robot interaction) in space,

· systems adapted to the challenging space environment, such as zero-g environment, high contrast, changing illumination conditons, limited on-board energy and power,

· development of sensors and actuators to support future robotic missions.

This section aims to foster a community that encompasses researchers, engineers and computer scientists from academia and industry with the intention of promoting and developing these exciting areas of space robotics.



