Scope

The Space Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative solutions in robotics and autonomous systems for space environments.

Led by Dr. Panagiotis Tsiotras from Georgia Institute of Technology, the Space Robotics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of space robotics, which connect advanced technologies with the unique challenges of operating in space.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms for supporting robotic autonomous and semi-autonomous operations in space

development of sensors and actuators to support future robotic missions

experimental demonstrations of prior developed algorithms

in-orbit satellite servicing, inspection, refueling, and health monitoring

shared autonomy (human-robot interaction) in space

systems adapted to the challenging space environment, such as zero-g environment, high contrast, changing illumination conditions, limited on-board energy and power

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and implementation of robotic systems, algorithms, and technologies for space applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.