Scope Energy and Society publishes high-quality, fundamental, and applied research across all aspects of energy and society. This is an important branch of sustainable energy policy research that examines the social and societal impact of sustainable energy transition and policy making. The Energy and Society section of Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy publishes high-quality, fundamental, and applied research across all aspects of energy and society. This is an important branch of sustainable energy policy research that examines the social and societal impact of sustainable energy transition and policy making. The social sciences play an integral role in our understanding of energy systems and what social conditions and societal processes are critical to the transition of clean and sustainable energy. This section welcomes the submission of original studies, reviews and perspectives that examine the social characteristics of sustainable energy sources and the policies which make them. Topics we aim to cover include: - Energy and community - Energy and climate justice and equity - Energy poverty and insecurity - Urban energy and climate governance - Energy decision-making - Consumer behavior - Just Transitions - Energy and politics - Public perceptions of energy technology and infrastructure - Energy and the environment All studies must contribute impactful insights and solutions to the issues addressed, which in turn can provide policy makers and scientists with high-quality research to make informed and reasoned decisions relating to sustainable energy. The section also aims to address Goal 7 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy, and its targets. Research which relates to other SDGs is also welcome; particularly SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

