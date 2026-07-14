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Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Energy Policy and Society
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Economics and Business of Energy Policy
School of Economics, Xiamen University
Xiamen, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Energy Policy: Innovation and Transition Impact