Main content

Specialty chief editor ilhan ozturk Nişantaşı University Istanbul , Turkey Specialty Chief Editor Policy and Environmental Impact

Scope Policy and Environmental Impact publishes high quality research papers and review articles about climate change implications, energy policy, greenhouse gasses, fossil fuel consumption, environmental regulation, government intervention, energy consumption impact, climate policy, foot printing, environmental degradation, pollution and waste. The Policy and Environmental Impact section publishes high quality research papers and review articles about climate change implications, energy policy, greenhouse gasses, fossil fuel consumption, environmental regulation, government intervention, energy consumption impact, climate policy, foot printing, environmental degradation, pollution and waste. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: - Ecological footprint - Energy economics - Analysis on all aspects of climate policy, including mitigation and adaptation - Economic, social and political issues at stake in responding to climate change - Environmental Analyses and Monitoring - Environmental Economics - Model studies on the development of renewable and non-renewable sustainable energy sources - Energy from urban waste - Socio-economic return, analysis and policies for sustainable energy systems - Rebound effects of circular economy and mitigation strategies - Policy implications of energy supply and use from their economic, social, planning and environmental aspects - Energy and environmental regulation, energy supply security, the quality and efficiency of energy services The section welcomes contributions that support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Facts Short name Front. Sustain. Energ. Polic.

Abbreviation fsuep

Electronic ISSN coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Policy and Environmental Impact welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Policy and Environmental Impact, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.