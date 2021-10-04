Scope

The Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between synthetic biology, environmental sustainability, and microbial diversity.

Led by Dr. David Levin from the University of Manitoba, the Ecosystems and Biodiversity Sustainability section welcomes submissions in various domains of synthetic biology, which connect molecular biology, genome sciences, and bioengineering to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioremediation of recalcitrant compounds in soils, fresh water, and marine environments

consortia of microbes (natural and engineered) that contribute to environmental sustainability

disease control to protect public health or agricultural systems

dynamics of specific habitats and ecosystems in changing environments, especially in light of climate change

metabolic models and "omics" data showing interactions between microorganisms and their communities in different environments, including micro- and macro-environments polluted by xenobiotics

microbial, insect-mediated, and enzymatic degradation of natural and synthetic polymers

origin, evolution, distribution, and/or function of extremophiles and/or microorganisms found in "exotic" environments

renewable biocatalysis for water reclamation and reuse

waste-to-energy/value biotransformation and resource recovery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between microorganisms, their genetic and metabolic potentials, and the environment, with a focus on addressing environmental sustainability and biodiversity challenges.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bioremediation, microbial diversity, disease control, habitat dynamics, metabolic models, degradation of polymers, extremophiles, renewable biocatalysis, and waste-to-energy biotransformation in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation, 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production, 13 -Climate Action, 14 -Life Below Water, and 15 - Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of synthetic biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.