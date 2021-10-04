Scope

The Genetic Systems and Circuit Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement of synthetic biology through the design, construction, and analysis of genetic systems.

Led by Dr. Tae Seok Moon from the J. Craig Venter Institute, the Genetic Systems and Circuit Design section welcomes submissions in various domains of synthetic biology, which aim to enhance the understanding and practical applications of genetic systems and circuit design.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

building minimal cells

constructing genetic systems for real-world applications

creating automatic platforms and bio-foundries for engineering biology

designing, building, and characterizing genetic parts, devices, and circuits

developing and optimizing computational tools, including AI-based algorithms, machine-learning-based models, biophysical models, bioinformatic tools, genetic circuit models, and other relevant tools that facilitate the design and analysis of genetic systems

developing DNA synthesis methods and genome engineering tools

discovering genetic circuit design rules

engineering biomaterials by using genetic systems

engineering cell-free systems to better understand biology and enable practical applications

engineering viruses, microbes, plants, mammals, and microbiota for practical applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, construction, and analysis of genetic systems and circuits for various applications in synthetic biology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the genetic systems and circuit design in synthetic biology, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of synthetic biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.