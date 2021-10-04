Scope

The Metabolic Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of engineering cellular metabolic pathways for human applications.

Led by Dr. Mattheos Koffas from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Metabolic Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of metabolic engineering, which connect engineering and biological principles to facilitate the translation of fundamental biological discoveries into real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical techniques for monitoring metabolic flux distributions in cells

cell-free approaches in metabolic engineering applications

computational approaches and modelling for the elucidation of metabolic pathways and quantification of metabolic fluxes

development of cellular chassis for overproduction of chemicals

development of methods for efficient decarbonization and waste upcycling using cell-based and cell-free methods

development of new experimental and computational tools for metabolic pathway manipulation

machine learning and artificial intelligence for cell-based and cell-free metabolic engineering applications

modeling and data analysis techniques applied in cellular systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of metabolic engineering, including computational approaches, analytical techniques, and experimental tools for the manipulation and analysis of cellular metabolic pathways.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the metabolic engineering, analytical techniques, computational approaches, cellular chassis development, decarbonization and waste upcycling methods, experimental and computational tools for metabolic pathway manipulation, and machine learning and artificial intelligence applications in metabolic engineering, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of metabolic engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.