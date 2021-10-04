Scope

The Protein and RNA Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on engineering biological systems and generating new biotechnologies and medicines.

Led by Dr. Patrick O'Donoghue from Western University, the Protein and RNA Engineering section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of synthetic biology, which connect by addressing important biological problems and creating innovative solutions for biotechnology and medicine.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

adaptive laboratory evolution (ale)

biocatalysis & enzymes

biomaterials and bioinspired foldamers

design, delivery, and applications of protein or RNA therapeutics

directed evolution of proteins, RNA, and cells

genetic code and nucleotide alphabet expansion

protein engineering & design

rational design and evolution of biological systems in silico, in vitro, and in vivo

ribozymes, riboswitches & ribonucleoprotein

RNA modification and engineering

tRNAs, mRNAs, microRNAs, RNA silencing & interference

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about engineering proteins and RNA for various applications in synthetic biology and medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the protein and RNA engineering, synthetic biology, biocatalysis, biomaterials, therapeutics, directed evolution, genetic code expansion, ribozymes, riboswitches, ribonucleoproteins, RNA modification, and RNA silencing (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

Our multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of synthetic biology to academic and pharmaceutical researchers as well as clinician scientists, industry representatives, policymakers, and the public worldwide.