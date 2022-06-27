Scope

The Data and Model Integration section of Frontiers in Systems Biology publishes high-quality theoretical and applied research across all aspects of mathematical and statistical modelling and data analysis and integration in systems biology. Modelling plays a fundamental role in systems biology as it is pivotal in describing and understanding the behaviour of complex systems and can be used to generate new hypothesis, to predict systems’ behaviour and to inform experimental work. While dynamic modelling is central to bottom-up applications, top-down investigations rest on the analysis and modelling of complex and often heterogenous high dimensional data that can be integrated and analysed using combination of statistics, machine learning and network science.

Data and Model Integration plays an integral role in modern biological science and this interdisciplinary field of research solicits significant theoretical and applied advances in areas including, but not limited to:

Dynamic models

Spatio-temporal modelling

Non-linear programming

Model identifiability and parameter fitting

Stochastic modelling

Network inference and analysis

Data fusion and integration

Data mining

Experimental design

Semantic approaches

Integrative papers combining theoretical and experimental investigations are particularly welcomed, as well as in-depth and comprehensive reviews focussing on practical and theoretical problems or bottlenecks and tutorial papers illustrating methods and approaches to systems modelling.