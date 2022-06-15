Scope

The Data and Model Integration section aims to publishing theoretical and applied research within systems biology research at the intersection of mathematical and statistical modelling, and data analysis.

Led by Dr. Edoardo Saccenti from Wageningen University and Research, the Data and Model Integration section welcomes submissions from all those disciplines in which systems biology concepts and approaches are applied to understand the emergent properties of complex biological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

data fusion and integration

data mining

dynamic models

experimental design

model identifiability and parameter fitting

network inference and analysis

non-linear programming

semantic approaches

spatio-temporal modeling

stochastic modeling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of mathematical and statistical modelling, and data analysis techniques in systems biology. Theoretical papers dealing with fundamental mathematical and statistical problems in systems biology are welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of systems biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.