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University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Systems Biology
Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont
Burlington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Translational Systems Biology and In Silico Trials
Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
New York, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Integrative Systems Neuroscience